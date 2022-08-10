First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 473 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.15. 6,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,508. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.73.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

