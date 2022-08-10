First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 673 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in eBay by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 651,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after acquiring an additional 518,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in eBay by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 491,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eBay by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,711,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,253,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Trading Up 1.6 %

eBay stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 169,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.