First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $13.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.05. 21,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

