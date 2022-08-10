First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,999. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

