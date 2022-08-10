First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

NYSE ELV traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,575. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

