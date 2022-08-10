First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Profile

Shares of BHP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 93,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.