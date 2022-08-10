First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

