First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

SLB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 637,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

