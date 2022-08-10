First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (FIZN) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on September 15th

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

OTC:FIZN traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. First Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

About First Citizens Bancshares

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

