First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.82% of First Financial Northwest worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

