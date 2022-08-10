First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,521,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 435,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,523 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.