First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $60,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

