First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,587. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $133,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.