Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.