Flow Trading 54.9% Higher This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00012459 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $284.89 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

