Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $57,909,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $47,147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

