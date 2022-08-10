Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
FMTX stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
