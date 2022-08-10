Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

FMTX stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

About Forma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

