Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $70.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

