ForTube (FOR) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

ForTube (FOR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $3.27 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00127896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00066634 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

