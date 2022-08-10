Fox Factory Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $104.95 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.