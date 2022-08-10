Fractal Market Capitalization Reaches $491,198.73 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $491,198.73 and $198,405.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

