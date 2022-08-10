Fractal Market Capitalization Reaches $491,198.73 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $491,198.73 and $198,405.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
