Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 122,883 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 1,885,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,070. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

