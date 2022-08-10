FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.21. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

