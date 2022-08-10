FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of RAIL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.21. FreightCar America has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
