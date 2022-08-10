Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.17.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Freshpet stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

