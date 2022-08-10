Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 24,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,532. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,732,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

