Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

