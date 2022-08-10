FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 1,055,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

