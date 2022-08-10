FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,445. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $189,070. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 503,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 418,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 278,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.