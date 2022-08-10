FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,480 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.53. 122,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

