FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.32. 18,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

