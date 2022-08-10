FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 186,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

