FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. 4,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

