FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 6,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,432,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,837,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,432,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and have sold 1,193,031 shares worth $5,053,532. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.