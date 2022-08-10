FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 6,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,248,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.
FTC Solar Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar
In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,432,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,837,357 shares in the company, valued at $80,432,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 125,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and have sold 1,193,031 shares worth $5,053,532. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
See Also
