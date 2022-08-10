FY2022 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

CWT opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,490 shares of company stock valued at $138,595 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

