FY2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after buying an additional 183,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

