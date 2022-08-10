FY2022 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Lifted by Analyst

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DFY. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.03. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

