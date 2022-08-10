FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 33,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

