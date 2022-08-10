FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Reduced by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.

Shares of PBH traded up C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$98.91. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,736. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.99. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$87.06 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.41%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

