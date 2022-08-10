FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 14,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

