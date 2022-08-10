FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

