FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 613,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,394,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

