FY2026 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($14.55) per share.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.29.

Shares of MDGL opened at $72.59 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.