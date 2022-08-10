Gaj Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $17,466.51 and $198.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
