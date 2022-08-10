Gala Trading Up 4.8% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Gala has a total market cap of $441.69 million and $289.16 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,951.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064263 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

