GameCredits (GAME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,986.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $3,986.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00259027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

