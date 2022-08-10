GamyFi Platform Market Cap Hits $46,666.79 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $46,666.79 and approximately $106,307.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded up 99,155,211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

