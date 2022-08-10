Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 35,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

