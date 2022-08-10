Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.03. 31,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

