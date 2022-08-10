Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $947,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 23,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

