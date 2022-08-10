Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 102,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

